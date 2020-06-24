River Valley Charter School Softball Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

KATELYN SIEKERKA graduated from River Valley Charter School in Lakeside, which didn’t have a softball team, but she will go on to play softball at Rhodes College in Memphis, Tennessee and plans to major in biology.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com