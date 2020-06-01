Rancho Buena Vista Softball Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

SOPHIE BECERRA plays first base and plans to attend UCLA in the fall.

BRENNA SICKLES plays the hot corner at third and plans to attend Saddleback College.

ANGELINA CHRISTENSEN plays right field and is heading to Palomar College.

DEEDEE HERMAN plays left field and will also head to Palomar College.

VICTORIA PAPANIA also played left field and plans to attend Cal Poly Pomona.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com