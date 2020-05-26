Rancho Bernardo Boy’s Track Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

Shamar Martin Shamar got off to a hot start with personal bests in the high jump and triple jump, and his long jump of 22 ft and 6.5 in ranked first in the county and 8th in the state this spring.

Santhindu Wijesooriya Sunthindu competed for the varsity team for three years and set a PR in the triple jump this spring.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com