Rancho Bernardo Boy’s Tennis Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

Krishna Agriwall Krishna served as co-captain and was a three-year varsity player. He was also on the all-league for Palomar last season.

Ethan Lee Ethan served as co-captain and was also an Eagle Scout.

Eitan Rashkovan Eitan rounds out the RB trio of seniors.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com