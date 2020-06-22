Rancho Bernardo Boy’s Lacrosse Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

ALEX BERGMAN played four years on varsity and served as captain the last two seasons. He was also a captain for the rugby team.

ERIK BOGANEY was also a captain and was a tenacious defender and long-stick middie. He plans to attend Howard University.

SHANE LACOUR was another captain and four-year varsity player. He will play lacrosse at Loyola Marymount.

GABE FERNANDEZ began playing lacrosse his junior year and also played football and rugby. He will go to Palomar College and wants to become a physical therapist.

CHRISTIAN JONES was known as the team joker. But not joke here, he will go to Northwestern and study political science.

MICAH MAHELONA is an extremely talented artist. He plans to go to UC Santa Cruz and pursue a degree in art and design, games and playable media.

TANNER RAY played on varsity for two years and will stay close to home at SDSU to major in business.

KAI NAIGAN returned after a year away from the field. He will go to Palomar College.

CAMERON RAMOS joined the lacrosse team as a junior and will head to Palomar College to study architecture.

SANTIAGO ULLOA returned after missing last season due to a torn ACL. He, too, plans to go to Palomar College.

