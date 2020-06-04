Rancho Bernardo Baseball Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

CHAD ABEL played three years on varsity and plans to go to SDSU.

DESMOND CABANILLA played two years on varsity and will go to UCSD.

CHANDLER CAMERON also played two years on varsity and will go to Northern Colorado.

ETHAN BRADSHAW also played two years on varsity.

PEARCE BLANEY played two year on varsity as well.

MATT MILLER heads to Cal State San Marcos in the fall.

BRAEDEN BOURNE will go to Hamline University in Minnesota.

LANDON ILOG will go to USC.

GARRETT KELLERMAN heads to Mesa College.

WAYNE MOECK heads to the Colorado School of Mines.

LUKE ROMAG will go to Upper Iowa University.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com