Ramona Girl’s Lacrosse Senior Sendoff

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

TAYLOR POINDEXTER played varsity for four years and served as captain for two. She also earned All-League First-Team honors as a junior.

HANNAH TANNERY played varsity for two years and scored 69 goals one season. She plans to become a correctional officer.

RACHEL FREY played varsity for one season. She hopes to play club lacrosse at Montana State.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com