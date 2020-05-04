Poway Softball Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

Paige Donnelly Page started all four years and got off to a great start this season with two home runs and eight RBIs. She plans to play at Cal State San Marcos next year.

Kenzi Schultz Kenzi pitched four years on varsity and threw a no-hitter this spring against Steele Canyon. She plans to go to Utah Valley.

Makie Haynes Makie also pitched four years for the Titans and had 30 strikeouts in 25 innings this spring, She will pitch at La Verne next year.

Kelsey McKenna Kelsey started for three years and had a robust .526 batting average this spring. She will play at Occidental next year.

Nora Ward Nora started for three years as well and has a .385 batting average. She will head to the University of San Francisco in the fall.

Abby Kowalski Abby also started for three years in the outfield. She plans to go to SDSU.

Bailey Langford Bailey started for three years, and her coach says she could hit and field very well. She plans to attend Lafayette College in Pennsylvania.

Coco Burgoyne Coco played three years on varsity, and her coach called her one of the best base-runners on the team.

Alyssa Lopez Alyssa returned to the team after taking two years off the play in the developmental soccer academy. She will attend UNLV.

Lucy Boretto Lucy returned from the swim team to play softball her senior year. She plans to go to Oregon State.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com