Patrick Henry Baseball Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

Max Jones Max lettered three years and earned the Pitcher of the Year award last season. He plans to pitch next year for the University of San Francisco.

Mateo Medina Mateo made all-league last season and has committed to San Francisco State.

Ryan Miller Ryan played second base and hit .400 last season. He also earned first team all-league honors.

Kenny Peak Kenny played first base, and his coach said his development will serve as an example in the program for years to come.

Quinn Roelofs Quinn missed his junior year due to injury but came back and struck out 14 batters in the third game of this season.

Ben Manis Ben pitched both as a starter and out of the bullpen.

Ian Hill Ian pitched from the right side.

Erik Radder Erik also pitched from the right side.

Zak Lekaunas Zak pitched from the left side.

Aaron Wright Aaron played in the outfield.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com