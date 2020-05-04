Patrick Henry Badminton Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

Athena Aguilar and Kayla In Athena and Kayla played both singles and doubles together, and the two of them teamed up to win a first place trophy last year.

Lawrence Taing Lawrence and Techmeng helped the Patriots to a runner-up team finish last year at CIF.

Techmeng Taing Lawrence and Techmeng helped the Patriots to a runner-up team finish last year at CIF.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com