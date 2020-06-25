Pacific Ridge Boys Lacrosse Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.
LUCAS SWORTWOOD
LUCA PALUMBO
CLAYTON MOORE
STEPHEN VAUGH
KENTO MENCEL
ALEX NALBANDIAN
COLT GALLAGHER
KAREEM BADR
PATRICK O’DONNELL
LUC CLARK
JAMES MCLOUGHLIN
BEN HEIDENREICH
To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com