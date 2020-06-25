Watch Now
Pacific Ridge Boys Lacrosse Senior Send-Off

High School Sports
With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

LUCAS SWORTWOOD

LUCA PALUMBO

CLAYTON MOORE

STEPHEN VAUGH

KENTO MENCEL

ALEX NALBANDIAN

COLT GALLAGHER

KAREEM BADR

PATRICK O’DONNELL

LUC CLARK

JAMES MCLOUGHLIN

BEN HEIDENREICH

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com

