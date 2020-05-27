Otay Ranch Softball Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

Naliah Garcia Naliah posted a robust .615 batting average with three home runs this spring. She plans to play at Cal State San Marcos next year.

Devin Bailey Devin played three years on varsity, providing great leadership. She will play at Aurora University.

Gisette Martinez Gisette also played three years on varsity. She plans to go to SDSU.

Victoria Barraza Victoria always brought positive energy to the team. She will head to Southwestern College.

Cianna Fukushima Cianna played all over the diamond for the Mustangs. She also plans to go to Southwestern College.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com