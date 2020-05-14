Otay Ranch Baseball Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

Omar Lopez Omar played four years on varsity and could play every infield position. He has committed to attend college at Azusa Pacific.

Hector Millan Hector spent three years on varsity and played both short and second.

Emmanuel Perez Emmanuel played two years on varsity for the mustangs.

Levi Mendez Levi also played two years on varsity and played several positions.

Joseph Pena Joseph pitched for two seasons on varsity.

Diego Luna Diego spent two years on varsity.

Christoper Gulley Christopher played first and pitched for two seasons.

Issac Artalejo Issac played all over the diamond for two years on varsity.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com