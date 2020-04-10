Olympian Girls Softball Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

Stephanie Alvarez Stephanie Alvarez played first base and has started every game since her freshman year. She would have broken every offensive record at Olympian with her .370 batting average, given the chance to play a full Spring season. Alvarez also helped the Eagles win a section title in 2018 and plans to play at Cal State San Marcos next season.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com