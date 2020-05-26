Olympian Girl’s Lacrosse

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

Nicole Lacsina Nicole served as team captain for three years and made first-team all-league the past two years. She had a 4.0 GPA and plans to attend SDSU.

Samarys Bonilla Samarys played field hockey and soccer as well as lacrosse. She was a team captain, had a 4.0 GPA and plans to major in civil engineering st SDSU.

Isabella Montenegro Isabella also played soccer and was a member of the CIF champion tennis team. She was a dangerous goal-scorer!

Biance Aikens Bianca joined the team for the first time this spring. She will play soccer at San Jose State next year.

Issa Raagas Issa played three years on varsity and also played field hockey and was on the dance company.

Maya Sepulveda Maya played two years on varsity and also played field hockey. She heads to Cal State San Marcos in the fall.

Caitlyn Corpuz Caitlyn joined the team this year and also played basketball and helped the Eagles win a CIF championship on the hardwood.

Rebekah Omengan Rebekah also ran track and played soccer. She will take her 4.0 GPA to UC Berkeley to study molecular environmental biology.

Kalana Maria Penetrante Kalana will head to Berkeley as well. She also served as captain for the water polo team.

