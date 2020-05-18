Olympian Boy’s Lacrosse Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

Alec Barragan

Alec played attack.

Nicholas Burgos

Nicholas wore number 15 and played midfield.

Alec Delgado

Alec also played midfield.

Julius Fackler

Julius word number 2 and played midfield and attack.

Diego Lawson

Diego served as team captain and played a combination of midfield and defense.

Kyle Libed

Kyle was also team captain and played defense.

Rocky Lim

Rocky handled the face-offs and played attack.

Lance Lucas

Lance wore number 17 and played defense.

Alan Rodriguez

Alan also defended.

Renz Miranda

Renz served as captain and played a combination of attack and midfield.

Lance Pagtakhan

Lance also played midfield.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com

