Olympian Boy’s Golf Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

Kyung Jae Shin Jae played four years on varsity, and his coach describes him an an “instrumental team player with a never-ending positive attitude.” Jae is enrolled in the honors program and will attend USC next fall.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com