Mt. Carmel Swim & Dive Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

ABEL SEYOUM swam four years and specialized in the 100 fly and 200m. He had a robust 4.08 GPA and plans to attend UCSD.

CHRISTOPHER HUGHES also swam four years and helped set the school record for the 200 medley relay and won the Palomar League in the 100 breaststroke. He also plans to attend UCSD.

CATRINA SENGSOURINHO swam three years. She, too, heads to UCSD to study biology.

LIAM STANTON swam four years on varsity and plans to swim at UC Santa Cruz and then become a surgeon.

TREVOR SPIKING earned the Most Dedicated Varsity Swimmer award last season. He heads to Grand Canyon University to major in finance.

CARLY ROTHFIELD served as captain for the dive team, and she will also go to Grand Canyon University to study nursing.

ASHLEY WELCH joined the dive team for the first time this spring. She heads to Miramar College.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com