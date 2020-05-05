Mt. Carmel Softball Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

Riley Barger Riley played three seasons on varsity, primarily as a pitcher. She served as team captain and her coach Ron Cole said that she showed great leadership and tremendous dedication to her craft.

Natalie Gonzalez Natalie also played three years on varsity, and her coach said she had a fantastic attitude. She plans to play softball at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

Kylie Kates Kylie played two years on varsity. Her coach said her incredible effort, game awareness and unselfish play made her a great teammate.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com