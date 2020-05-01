Mt. Carmel Girl’s Lacrosse Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

Emma Cathers Emma played defense. She’s a three-year varsity starter and was twice voted the Sundevils’ Defensive Player of the Year.

Lauren Infantino Lauren player midfield and made second team all-league last season. In just four games this year, Lauren scored seven goals and had four assists.

Megan Knee Megan also played midfield and won the 2019 best teammate award. She also made second team all-league last year.

