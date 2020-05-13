Mt. Carmel Boy’s Volleyball Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

Josh Keegan Josh started for three years on varsity and as the team captain, he averaged 26 assists per match.

Devyn Pon Devyn also served as a captain and played on varsity for three years.

Caleb Lustado Caleb played two years on varsity as an outside hitter.

Jacob Aboyme Jacob also played two years on varsity on the opposite side.

Gabe Tolo Gabe played two years on varsity as a defensive specialist.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com