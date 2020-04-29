Montgomery Baseball Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

Knox Padilla Knox played in the outfield and served as captain for two years. His coach called him one of the hardest working players on the team. He plans to play baseball at Southwestern College.

BJ Perez BJ pitched for two years on varsity. He plans on enlisting in the army.

Alejandro Morales Alejandro started for four years on varsity. After playing center field for three years, he converted to catcher to fill a need. He was named all-league last year and plans to enlist in the army.

Danny Hernandez Danny played in the outfield and pitched out of the bullpen. The team captain plans to go to SDSU next year.

Erick Tirado Erick played all over the field for the Aztecs and even pitched. He plans on enlisting in the air force.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com