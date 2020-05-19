Mission Vista Softball Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

India Caldwell India, a three-time All-League pitcher, also pitched for the German National Team in the summer of 2019.

Bekky Adicoff Bekky led the team as a captain and in home runs and RBIs. She plans to attend Mississippi State next year.

Keira Niestas Keira also served as team captain. She has the distinction of driving in the first run in Mission Vista’s first championship game appearance last spring.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com