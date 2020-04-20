Mission Hills Softball Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

Abriana Schwartz Abriana served as team captain and played third base. Her coach says she consistently batted over .300 and was one of the leading run scorers.

Jenna Arce Jenna played as pitcher and is a three-year varsity starter for the Grizzlies. Her coach says her sense of humor and toughness will be missed.

Sofia Logreco Sofia played as catcher and was on varsity for three years. She maintained a 4.0 GPA, and her coach says her work ethic and leadership behind the plate stood out.

Autumn Poppett Autumn started at pitcher but also played the outfield. Her coach says Autumn’s power and speed led to a lot of the Grizzlies’ success and that this was shaping up to be one of her strongest seasons.

Kaelah Garduno Kaelah is a utility player – valuable at multiple positions. She’s described as one of the hardest working players who led by example.

Catie Villalobos Catie played first base and the outfield. She was a three-year varsity starter with great team spirit.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com