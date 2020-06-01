Mission Hills Girl’s Swim Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

SKYE DAY has been swimming for nine years on both club and high school teams. She plans on majoring in a five-year architecture program at Ren-Salear University in New York where she also hopes to try out for their swim team.

CAROLINE KNOX is a four-year varsity athlete. Her favorite memory was beating the 500M record her sophomore year. She plans to attend Texas Christian University to pursue nursing.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com