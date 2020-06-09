Mission Hills Boy’s Lacrosse Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

ANDREW LOPEZ served as team captain and played varsity for three years. He has a 4.0 GPA and will attend Grand Canyon University.

JOSE MENDEZ also served as captain and played lacrosse for two years. He scored the first playoff school in school history last season and plans to enlist in the armed forced after graduation.

ARMANDO GONZALES was a key part of the Grizzlies man-down unit.

MIGUEL ARROYO played for the first time this year and showed improvement every day.

ANTHONY ZARATE was another first-year player and also played soccer.

BRIAN HERNANDEZ improved at a rapid pace.

FELIPE CRUZ also improved every single day.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com