Mission Hills Baseball Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

Nathan Barazza has committed to play at Cal State Northridge.

Brandon Tabornal was hitting .667 this season.

Kaleb Hatch was at .571 and Jake Brown was at .545.

JT Hoffman, Eric Hood and Carlos Delgadillo round out the seven Grizzlies seniors.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com