Mira Mesa Softball Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

Kayla Stanley Kayla played on varsity for four years and started for three years at catcher. She also played varsity soccer and post a robust 4.3 GPA.

Kai Suprise-Shaver Kai also played field hockey and maintained a 4.0 GPA. She just committed to play softball at Canisius College in Buffalo, New York.

Alyssa Lynch Alyssa just transferred in last year and served as co-captain this season.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com