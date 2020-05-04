Watch Live
Mira Mesa Girl’s Track Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

Tea Akiaten

Tea was a team captain and ran the 1600 and 3200 meter. She plans to attend UC Irvine on a running scholarship.

Erica Chong

Erica was on varsity for two years and ran hurdles.

Indrianna Drummond

Indrianna ran the 1600 and 3200 meter. Coach says she was one of the top cross country runners this season.

Isabelle Duldulao

Isabelle also ran cross country, where she was a three-year CIF finalist.

Jwan Gore

Jwan ran sprints and relays. She also played three years of varsity basketball.

Kathya Gutierrez

Kathya ran cross country as well.

Beatrice Papa

Beatrice jumped, and she also played three years of water polo as well.

Vivian Ta

Vivian also competed in jumps.

Lauren Tu

Lauren competed in jumps.

Vivian Ngo

Vivian competed in jumps as well.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com

