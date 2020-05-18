Mira Mesa Boy’s Track Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

Part 1

Ian Beck Ian served as captain and ran four years on varsity. He was also a two time CIF track finalist.

Brandon Cortez Brandon ran the 400- and 800-meter and also played soccer.

Steven Gervacio Steven ran sprints and relays and was also a standout football players.

Josh Sunnanonta Josh is a member of the winning 4×800 team, which was the only invitational run the team was able to compete in this season.

Emmanuel Punzal Emmanuel never missed one day of practice in four years on both cross country and track.

Sang Tong Sang also served as captain and ran the 1600- and 3200-meter and was also on teen jeopardy last year.

Gabriel Del Rosario Gabriel spent two years on varsity throwing and jumping.

Leland Nguyen Leland ran hurdles and relays.

Sota Nozawa Sota ran sprints.

Jeffrey Rabara Jeffrey also ran sprints.

Part 2

Xavion Pierrot Xavion ran sprints and relays and threw.

Ben Porter Ben ran the 800- and 1600-meter and was a top soccer players for the Marauders.

Josh Pulido Josh ran the 1600- and 3200-meter.

Josh Tenorio Josh competed in throwing.

Sialoi Ta’a Sialoi competed in relays and jumps.

Kaleb Tesfai Kaleb sprinted and threw.

Steven Vo Steven ran but was also a member of the award-winning marching band.

Duke Winter Duke ran sprints and relays.

Eric Nguyen and Alec Ayosky were also on the team.

