Mira Mesa Boy’s Track Senior Send-Off

High School Sports
Posted: / Updated:

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

Part 1

Ian Beck

Ian served as captain and ran four years on varsity. He was also a two time CIF track finalist.

Brandon Cortez

Brandon ran the 400- and 800-meter and also played soccer.

Steven Gervacio

Steven ran sprints and relays and was also a standout football players.

Josh Sunnanonta

Josh is a member of the winning 4×800 team, which was the only invitational run the team was able to compete in this season.

Emmanuel Punzal

Emmanuel never missed one day of practice in four years on both cross country and track.

Sang Tong

Sang also served as captain and ran the 1600- and 3200-meter and was also on teen jeopardy last year.

Gabriel Del Rosario

Gabriel spent two years on varsity throwing and jumping.

Leland Nguyen

Leland ran hurdles and relays.

Sota Nozawa

Sota ran sprints.

Jeffrey Rabara

Jeffrey also ran sprints.

Part 2

Xavion Pierrot

Xavion ran sprints and relays and threw.

Ben Porter

Ben ran the 800- and 1600-meter and was a top soccer players for the Marauders.

Josh Pulido

Josh ran the 1600- and 3200-meter.

Josh Tenorio

Josh competed in throwing.

Sialoi Ta’a

Sialoi competed in relays and jumps.

Kaleb Tesfai

Kaleb sprinted and threw.

Steven Vo

Steven ran but was also a member of the award-winning marching band.

Duke Winter

Duke ran sprints and relays.

Eric Nguyen and Alec Ayosky were also on the team.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com

