Mira Mesa Boy’s Lacrosse Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

Antonio Pampolina Antonio made 13 saves as goalie and plans on attending Miramar Community College.

Carlo Avila-Caccioppo Carlo played midfield where he had 38 ground-balls and two goals in his career as a Maurader.

Chad Zorn Chad plays defense. He says his favorite memory was getting fired up in the locker room on game days with his teammates.

Damian Williams Damian plays defense and attack and served as the team captain. He plans on attending the University of Pacific to study biology.

Ehren Abeto Ehren plays midfield and had 53 goals and 194 ground-balls in his career. He plans to go to Miramar Community College.

Esteban Contreras Esteban played defense and played three years on varsity. He plans on attending UC Santa Barbara.

Fernando Garcia Fernando played midfield where he scored 30 goals throughout his career. He also served as team captain. Fernando plans to play lacrosse at limestone College.

Jaydon Wong Jaydon was also a team captain and played attack. He says his favorite memory was winning league and making to the playoffs last season. Jaydon plans on going to SDSU.

Tantra Ly Tantra played attack and scored 71 goals. He plans on majoring at Bio Engineering at SDSU.

Travor Scarry Trevor played attack where he won five face-offs and scored three goals.

Serenity Moser Serenity served as team manager for three years. Serenity says she will miss bonding with the team.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com