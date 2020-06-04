Mater Dei Softball Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

DESTINEE NOURY played four years on varsity and hit two homers this season. She will play at Ohio State.

KIRTSEN KAKACEK also played four years on varsity and will go to Lesley University.

ALENA RAMIREZ played three years on varsity and heads to George Washington.

ZAIA CASTRUITA also played three years on varsity and will play at Utah State.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com