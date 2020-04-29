Mar Vista Softball Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

Abigail Rivera Abigail is a left-handed pitcher, four-year varsity starter and team captain. In her high school career, the Southpaw posted a 1.90 ERA and went 34-8. Abigail maintains a 4.0 GPA and will graduate with honors.

Erika Sanchez Erika plays catcher and can play the outfield. She’s also a four-year varsity starter and had caught all size of the Mariners games this season. In her career, Erika posted a .394 batting average and 72 RBIs.

Kaelin McManus Kaelin was named a two-time second team all-league second-baseman. She posted a .383 batting average and drove in 43 runs during her four years on varsity.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com