La Jolla Girl’s Track & Field Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

VITTORIA BYRNE competed in the long jump and triple jump where she was a CIF finalist and medalist.

ANNABEL FOSTER is a third-year athlete who threw shot put and discus.

ZOE GUIDRY served as a team captain and is a four-year sprinter who was part of the CIF champion 4×100 and 4×400 teams.

LIA LUYTIES also served as captain and is a CIF athlete in both the shot put and discus.

ISABEL WILLIS is a four-year varsity athlete who competed in the high jump. She also served as team captain.

LEILI YARPEZESHKAN also served as team captain and ran distance in the 1600 and 3200 meter.

XYLIA ZUBY is a four-year athlete who threw shot put and discus. She was also a team captain.

CHRISTINA KWAN, ROSIE ROONEY and SOPHIA WAGNER were also part of this year’s senior class.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com