La Jolla Girl’s Lacrosse Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

Maxine McInerney Maxine served as captain for two years and earned the nickname “hype woman.”

Royce Epperson Royce – also a two-time captain – spent four years on varsity, and her coach says she was the backbone of the squad.

Hayden Johnson Hayden also spent four years on varsity, and her coach says she brightened up practice with her singing and big smile.

Peyton Westwood Peyton is another four-year varsity player and has played on varsity in three sports since her freshman year.

Leslie Gutierrez Leslie only started to play in goal as a freshman and spent two years on varsity.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com