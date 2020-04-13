La Jolla Country Day Girls Lacrosse Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

Josie Rooney Josie played as a midfielder on varsity all four years and also coached the youth girls lacrosse team. Her coach described her as having a “fierce attitude and tenacious spirit” on the field. Josie plans to attend Texas Christian University in the fall.

Blaire Koman Blaire also played on varsity all four years and plays attack. Her coach says that as team captain she led the offense with confidence and patience. Koman will be attending Stanford University in the fall.

Leah Weiser Leah also played attack and has been playing lacrosse for seven years. Her coach says she brought positive energy and a great attitude to the Torrey’s team.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com