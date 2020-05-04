La Jolla Country Day Boy’s Lacrosse Senior Send-Off

High School Sports
Posted: / Updated:

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

Keon Baddie

Keon plans to attend Ohio Wesleyan University in the fall.

Jackson Hamman

Jackson also plans to attend Ohio Wesleyan University in the fall.

Henry Little

Henry plans to join his teammates, Jackson and Keon, at Ohio Wesleyan University in the fall.

Shane Foley

Shane plans to play lacrosse at USC.

Jonny Polarek

Jonny plans to play at Whittier College.

Zach Alligood

Zach will head to John Hopkins University where he plans to play football.

Gus Dernbach

Gus is doing a post-grad year and plans to continue playing lacrosse.

Nico Hanna

Nico is taking his talents to South Beach where he’ll be attending the University of Miami.

Nick Albert

Nick is heading to Washington University in St. Louis to play football.

Trent Grainger

Trent is also planning on a post-grad year and will continue playing lacrosse.

Brett Grainger

Brett plans to play at Chapman University.

Alex Nasle

Alex is undecided.

Norris Chen

Norris is undecided.

Sean Reed

Sean is also undecided.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com

Share this story

Most Popular Stories

Latest News

More News