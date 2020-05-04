La Jolla Country Day Boy’s Lacrosse Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

Keon Baddie Keon plans to attend Ohio Wesleyan University in the fall.

Jackson Hamman Jackson also plans to attend Ohio Wesleyan University in the fall.

Henry Little Henry plans to join his teammates, Jackson and Keon, at Ohio Wesleyan University in the fall.

Shane Foley Shane plans to play lacrosse at USC.

Jonny Polarek Jonny plans to play at Whittier College.

Zach Alligood Zach will head to John Hopkins University where he plans to play football.

Gus Dernbach Gus is doing a post-grad year and plans to continue playing lacrosse.

Nico Hanna Nico is taking his talents to South Beach where he’ll be attending the University of Miami.

Nick Albert Nick is heading to Washington University in St. Louis to play football.

Trent Grainger Trent is also planning on a post-grad year and will continue playing lacrosse.

Brett Grainger Brett plans to play at Chapman University.

Alex Nasle Alex is undecided.

Norris Chen Norris is undecided.

Sean Reed Sean is also undecided.

