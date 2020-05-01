La Jolla Country Day Baseball Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

Joseph Cetale Joseph played as pitcher and first baseman and was a “crafty left-handed pitcher.” His coach also describes him as an “incredible competitor on the mound.”

Shiloh Caravantes Shiloh constantly found his way on base. He played third base and his coach says he’s one of the toughest players.

EJ Kreutzmann EJ played as pitcher and outfielder and is a dual athlete who also played quarterback for the Torrey’s football team. He plans to play baseball at Columbia.

Aidan Risse Aidan pitches and plays first base. He was selected second team all-coastal conference last year and plans to play at Bard College.

Zach Schwartzberg Zach had great range and quickness at shortstop. Coach says he’d work on the field all the time and plans to play at Gonzaga.

Vincenzo Lucia Vincenzo played in the outfield and is one of the fastest players on the team. Coach says he was a great teammate and leader.

Mia Michaels Mia was a three-year team manager for the Torreys. She plans to work with the Texas A&M baseball program next year.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com