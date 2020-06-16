La Jolla Boy’s Track & Field Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

CHRISTIE DUSHIME started as a sprinter but decided to throw discus, where he became the number two thrower on the team.

CYRUS VARNUM also threw shot put and discus. His coach says he would have been one of the top athletes this year.

ETHAN TRINH was a four-year sprinter and jumper.

ILIAS BENBATOUL was a two-year sprinter in the 100 and 200m.

JAKE BROWNING competed in pole vault where he recorded a personal best of 11 feet.

LINDEN SCHEDER served as captain and ran the 400, 800 and 1600m and was a member of the 4×400 CIF medalist team.

MASON WILKINS competed in the triple jump. His coach says he’s a hard worker and great leader.

MATTEO BABIC also served as captain and ran hurdles and relays where he was a CIF finalist in the 300 hurdles last season.

RUDY SANCHEZ threw shot put and discus. His coach says he was a hard worker and a great team player.

JOHNNY ATARIUS, KEVIN AVALOS, MAX COY, THOMAS DAVIES, RYAN PHILLIPS, JAKOB ROLSTAD, ALAN SENOFF and ADAM STARSIAK round out the Vikings’ seniors.

