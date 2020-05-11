La Jolla Boy’s Tennis Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

Sam Rudenberg Sam served as team captain, earned a spot on the all-Western league first team on two occasions, and won the league doubles title last season.

Alex Strumlauf Alex also made the all-Western league first team twice and helped win the Division I team championship in 2018.

Luc Hosy Luc played on JV for two years before earning a spot on varsity this season.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com