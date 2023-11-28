SAN DIEGO — Carlsbad High School’s Julian Sayin was named the 2023 Silver Pigskin Player of the Year Tuesday night at KUSI’s Silver Pigskin Gala.

The gala, held at Rock Church Point Loma, comes as Prep Pigskin Report celebrates 25 years of covering high school football.

The Lancers quarterback is committed to play at the University of Alabama. He led Carlsbad to the open division semifinals this season.

“We have kids that we first featured back in ’98 that now have kids on the show, so we’re kind of on our second, moving towards our third generation,” PPR host Paul Rudy said. “I can’t put it into words. It’s just a really cool thing to see how the show has grown to where it’s grown.”