Holtville Softball Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

Ella Hoyt and Annel Alvarado Coach Melissa Snyder called Alvarado an “all-out” player who will definitely be missed. And Hoyt lettered all four years on varsity and served as captain for two years. She also posted a stellar GPA of 4.51.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com