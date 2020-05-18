High Tech High Softball Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

Madison Perales Madison played as catcher and earned Player of the Year on 2019. She also served as team captain for four years. Madison maintained a 4.0 GPA and has accepted the Dean’s Scholarship for ASU’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com