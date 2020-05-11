Helix Softball Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

Avery Perez Avery played shortstop and earned first-team all-league honors last year. Her coach says she was the most irreplaceable member of the team.

Zoe Kuhlken Zoe was a four-year varsity player and also very smart in the classroom. She’ll be heading to MIT after graduation.

Camryn Jonilonis Camryn played outfield but was sidelined due to an injury. Despite her injury, she always brought a positive attitude and energy.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com