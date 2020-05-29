Helix Girl’s Swim

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

JOSEPHINE REINICKE swam for three years on varsity and plans to attend the University of Louisville to major in nursing and join the ROTC program.

ABBY LANIER also swam three years on varsity and will attend Cal Lutheran to play water polo.

Both girls played on the Scottie’s water polo team that won the school’s first league title this year.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com