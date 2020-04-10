Helix Boys Volleyball Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

Nick Gavin and Lawrence Mack Nick Gavin played as an outside hitter and Lawrence Mack was a big middle blocker.

Roy Rojas and Elijah Laing Setter Roy Rojas and outside hitter Elijah Laing served as co-captains, and Laing was named first team all-league last season.

Samuel Stewart Samuel Stewart rounds out the five seniors from the Helix High School Boys Volleyball Team.



To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com