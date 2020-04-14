Helix Baseball Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

Helix Baseball Seniors The Helix baseball team had a roster loaded with 13 seniors: shortstop/pitcher Jordan Thompson, infielder/pitcher Alonzo Richardson, outfielder/pitcher Noah Lane, utility player Ayden Estrada, outfielder/pitcher Brandon Wells, outfielder/pitcher Thomas Caneday, outfielder/pitcher Erick Rodriguez, pitcher Kaleb Sames, outfielder Jeremiah Gomez, outfielder Demetrius Wells, pitcher Adrian Reveles and pitcher Damian Train.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com