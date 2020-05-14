Grossmont Softball Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

Halle Swiss Halle served as team captain.

Katalina Contreras Katalina was also a captain and came off a robust season in which she posted a .512 batting average with eight home runs in 2019.

Brianna Blue Brianna had a .313 batting average last season and will play college softball in North Dakota.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com