Grossmont Girls Lacrosse Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

MAYA ZIMMER scored 158 career goals in her position as midfielder. She was also homecoming queen, ASB president and team MVP. She’s heading to UC San Diego.

MARIAN SAFO played goalie and defense. She plans to attend Grossmont College to pursue a degree in nursing.

AMELIA ELLIOTT was a four-year varsity athlete who net 69 career goals. She was also a CIF basketball championship runner-up.

KYLIE DEES played two years on varsity at midfield. She earned second-team all-league and plans to attend Grossmont.

SKYLER SCHWENKLER played defense but also played soccer. She’s committed to Mercy University in New York where she plans to continue soccer.

JORDYNE BURNETT also played defense. She’s a two-time CIF cheer champion and plans on going to Grossmont.

BREANNA PAVICH is described as the fastest player on the field. She played defense but also lettered in wrestling, track & field and cheer.

MEL MORALES was the most valuable defensive player. She plans to attend UCSD to study nano-engineering.

JENNA BRAUN played one year of varsity for the Foothillers and plans to attend Long Beach State.

MOLLY MCMILLAN played attack for one season and plans to attend Grossmont.

JOSIE WILFING played defense and also won most valuable defensive player.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com