Grossmont Boy’s Lacrosse

High School Sports
With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

Ryan Crews

Ryan performed as captain and played as an attacker.

Max Danto

Max was also a captain and played in the midfield.

Josh Howery

Josh was also a captain and played defense.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com

